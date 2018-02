Another day, another dead child.

Or 5.

Or 17.

I could not look away while CNN was showing students leaving the school building in a line, armed police making traumatized teenagers put their arms behind their heads (most often the boys, most often teenagers of color).

I could not look away as they made these kids walk past the injured and dead bleeding on the sidewalk.

Let us not howl our grief and outrage alone in the wilderness.