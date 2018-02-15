Pay It Forward Thursday- February 15, 2018 at the Go Dog Go Cafe

braveandrecklessblog

We all read fabulous writing on WordPress every week and encounter writers who awe, inspire and remind us of our humanity.  The Go Dog Go Cafe is giving you a chance to Pay It Forward to those writers  who make the WordPress community the special place it is.  I strongly encourage you to stop by here today and leave a link for something that moved you.

Welcome to Pay It Forward Thursday. All Go Dog Go readers, guest writers and baristas are invited to post one link to one specific post from someone else’s blog in the comments section below.  We encourage you to give a shout-out to someone who has wowed you as a reader, creatively inspired you, and/or to introduce a new writer to a wider audience.  We will be choosing a Weekly Barista Favorite and inviting the author to have their piece published in full on the Go Dog Go Cafe with a link back to their personal blog.

If you post a link below, be sure to read some of the other great writing people have linked to.

Published by braveandrecklessblog

I refuse to be invisible. I honor my voice. I write because I have to.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s