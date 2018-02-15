Scent of Jasmine (revisited)

Curves call me
across the room
beg my palms
to travel slowly
languidly
across your terrain
Scent of jasmine
permeates the air
my brain
reminder you are
an exotic garden
waiting to be explored
Thick hair cascades
like midnight tide
down bare back
I long to bury my face
my hands
into those waves
Coffee with cream skin
glows like a bolt
of finest silk
i can almost feel
the way it will flow
against my grateful fingertips
Eyes, deep brown
flecked with gold
hold warmth
invitation
draw me closer
you pull like gravity
You whisper
“come closer
even closer
drink from my honey lips
lets see how we mold together
before this night grows cold”
© 2016 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
