Scent of Jasmine (revisited)

Curves call me

across the room

beg my palms

to travel slowly

languidly

across your terrain

 

Scent of jasmine

permeates the air

my brain

reminder you are

an exotic garden

waiting to be explored

 

Thick hair cascades

like midnight tide

down bare back

I long to bury my face

my hands

into those waves

 

Coffee with cream skin

glows like a bolt

of finest silk

i can almost feel

the way it will flow

against my grateful fingertips

 

Eyes, deep brown

flecked with gold

hold warmth

invitation

draw me closer

you pull like gravity

 

You whisper

“come closer

even closer

drink from my honey lips

lets see how we mold together

before this night grows cold”

 

© 2016 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

Revised © 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

 

 

