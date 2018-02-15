The Daily Song: Ordinary World/Joy Williams (Duran Duran)

This haunting cover of Duran Duran’s Ordinary World vibrated through my bones this morning like it contained secret messages about the world, about my life,that I was meant to decode.  Messages of haunting sadness, things lost, inner strength found. What did this stir for you?

Ordinary World

Came in from a rainy Thursday on the avenue

Thought I heard you talking softly.

I turned on the lights, the TV and the radio

Still I can’t escape the ghost of you

What has happened to it all?

Crazy, some’d say,

Where is the life that I recognize?

Gone away

But I won’t cry for yesterday, there’s an ordinary world,

Somehow I have to find.

And as I try to make my way, to the ordinary world

I will learn to survive.

Passion or coincidence once prompted you to say

“Pride will tear us both apart”

Well now pride’s gone out the window cross the rooftops, run away,

Left me in the vacuum of my heart.

What is happening to me?

Crazy, some’d say,

Where is my friend when I need you most?

Gone away

But I won’t cry for yesterday, there’s an ordinary world,

Somehow I have to find.

And as I try to make my way, to the ordinary world

I will learn to survive.

Papers in the roadside tell of suffering and greed

Feared today, forgot tomorrow

Ooh, here besides the news of holy war and holy need

Ours is just a little sorrowed talk

And I don’t

But I won’t cry for yesterday, there’s an ordinary world,

Somehow I have to find.

And as I try to make my way, to the ordinary world

I will learn to survive.

Every world, is my world (I will learn to survive)

Any world, is my world (I will learn to survive)

Any world, is my world

Every world is my world

Songwriters: Andy Taylor / Fernando Gonzales De Canales / Jaime Martinez Stinus / Javier Gurruchaga Iriarte / John Taylor / Luis Alberto De Cuenca Y Prado / Nick Rhodes / Roger Taylor / Simon Le Bon

