She Still Burns

At her age she
Did appreciate
The calm stability
Of middle age
Of mature love
The security
The lack of drama
The quiet good life
Built on respect, history
Friendship, good meals
Intellect, companionship
BUT PART OF HER STILL BURNED
Maybe it was her poet soul
Maybe it was her oppositional
Streak, deep and belligerent
Maybe it was the passing
Of the years themselves
Reminding her
That she would never
Be young and beautiful again
Never young and in love again
That reckless, greedy, heedless
Messy love that only the young
Seem to tumble into
Some days she felt like the
Middle aged suburban wife
And mother she was
“Soccer mom with an attitude”
But other days
There was a supernova
In her belly, in her chest
Threatening to break free
Carefully restrained passion
Deeply hidden hungers
That could explode at any moment
Erupt like lava from her depths
Flowing onto the thick sheet of ice
Of staid, mature adulthood
The steam rising twenty feet, thirty
Liquid fire
Incinerating the winter dry trees
Scorching the air
Permanently altering her landscape
© 2016 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved