It’s Promote Yourself Monday at the Go Dog Go Cafe braveandrecklessblogFebruary 19, 2018February 19, 2018Go Dog Go Cafe Post navigation Previous Leave a link to one of your pieces at the Go Dog Go Cafe and read some great writing via Promote Yourself Monday- February 19, 2018 Share this:EmailTweetShare on TumblrPrintLike this:Like Loading...
2 Comments
May I leave a tiny piece of flash fiction .. to ask if it ‘hooks’ you into wanting more?!
http://violableu.com/2018/02/10/red-letter-box/
LikeLike
Hi Viola– make sure that you leave the link at the Go Dog Go Cafe!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comments are closed.