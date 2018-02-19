My Dear Companion

braveandrecklessblog

For Max & his beautiful soul

 

We have only recently met

But there is a sense of inexplicable

Connection

An easiness of souls

Like greeting an old, dear friend

Whom I share a deep

History with

 

As if we had shared

A babysitter as toddlers

And peanut butter sandwiches and Fritos

In the lunchroom in grammar school

And protected each other

From others’ hurtful words

Fought off each other’s bullies

On the playground

Provided band-aids for

Each other’s first broken hearts

 

What is it about you

That feels so comfortable

So much like home?

There is a piece of you

That feels like it could be

A piece of me

Kindred spirits, twin souls

 

I am struck by the fact

That your bright shining soul

Is easy to embrace and love

Unconditionally, even from afar

If I can feel that tenderness

For your heart

For your soul

That feels at times as familiar as my own

My new-old friend

Could I learn to love that piece of me?

 

Published by braveandrecklessblog

I refuse to be invisible. I honor my voice. I write because I have to.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s