The Daily Song: Closer by Johnnyswim

I completely dig Johnnyswim. They are lush and luxurious and just give me the feels. Closer is the first of their songs I ever heard and it remains a favorite. Great stuff to listen to when I am writing.
Closer
Written by Louis Bell, Austin Rosen, Michael Seander
You’re cold and sweet, just like ice cream
With eyes so big I hoped you’d see,
You begged for grace, you left no grace for me
You traded places with the sun
Made me orbit around your love
With no regard or notice of my world below you burning up
So don’t you come any closer, don’t you come any closer
Ooh ooh ooh
Yeah I closed my eyes, I dreamed today,
I lust for all those memories
But ashes fell to ashes and I laid to rest those better days
You washed your hands all clean of me
But look there’s blood left on your sleeve,
Now everywhere you’ll ever be, at least you will remember me
But don’t you come any closer, don’t you come any closer
Don’t you come any closer, don’t you come any closer
Oh help me please, I’m ruined by your love
The damage has been done
And oh shame on me I took at your word, is that really all it’s worth?
Don’t you come any closer, don’t you come any closer
Cause I closed my eyes, I dreamed today,
I lust for all those memories
But ashes fell to ashes, yeah ashes fell to ashes
So don’t you come any closer, don’t you come any closer
Don’t you come any closer, oh don’t you come any closer
Ooh ooh ooh
Ooh ooh ooh