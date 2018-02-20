The Daily Song: Closer by Johnnyswim

I completely dig Johnnyswim. They are lush and luxurious and just give me the feels. Closer is the first of their songs I ever heard and it remains a favorite. Great stuff to listen to when I am writing.

Closer

Written by Louis Bell, Austin Rosen, Michael Seander

You’re cold and sweet, just like ice cream

With eyes so big I hoped you’d see,

You begged for grace, you left no grace for me

You traded places with the sun

Made me orbit around your love

With no regard or notice of my world below you burning up

So don’t you come any closer, don’t you come any closer

Ooh ooh ooh

Yeah I closed my eyes, I dreamed today,

I lust for all those memories

But ashes fell to ashes and I laid to rest those better days

You washed your hands all clean of me

But look there’s blood left on your sleeve,

Now everywhere you’ll ever be, at least you will remember me

But don’t you come any closer, don’t you come any closer

Don’t you come any closer, don’t you come any closer

Oh help me please, I’m ruined by your love

The damage has been done

And oh shame on me I took at your word, is that really all it’s worth?

Don’t you come any closer, don’t you come any closer

Cause I closed my eyes, I dreamed today,

I lust for all those memories

But ashes fell to ashes, yeah ashes fell to ashes

So don’t you come any closer, don’t you come any closer

Don’t you come any closer, oh don’t you come any closer

Ooh ooh ooh

Ooh ooh ooh