We Danced with Fireflies

Speak to me of summers past
when cool, damp grass reached for bare feet
with long grasping fingers
as we ran through the night
quicksilver
chasing fireflies through an indigo sky
living completely in the moment
us, on the cusp of adulthood
you, innocently offering cupped hands
to hold moonlight for me
the radiance you captured
carved your image
into my night
me, changed by sudden awareness
of your beauty
and how dear I held you in my heart
