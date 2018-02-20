We Danced with Fireflies

Speak to me of summers past

when cool, damp grass reached for bare feet

with long grasping fingers

as we ran through the night

quicksilver

chasing fireflies through an indigo sky

living completely in the moment

us, on the cusp of adulthood

you, innocently offering cupped hands

to hold moonlight for me

the radiance you captured

carved your image

into my night

me, changed by sudden awareness

of your beauty

and how dear I held you in my heart

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

Image by Gregory Crewdson