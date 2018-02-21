Metamorphosis

I have led many interesting lifetimes
Different cities
Different jobs
Different lovers
Different friends
Some of these lifetimes
Unbeknownst to me then
Were only brief rest stops
Before moving on
I have always left
Too easily I think
Never as sentimental
As I feel like I should be
Other lifetimes
I have inhabited for long stretches of time
Settling in, trying them on for size
Wearing them like a second skin
Always all in
Until I am not
I have been many different women
I have been electric, extreme teens
Sexy and seventeen
In a hurry to be grown
To be gone
From the too-small, too-conventional
Hometown where I never belonged
I have been bold reinvented twenties
Sure that I knew everything
Ready to take on the world
Heart-broken new graduate
In Boston, three jobs
Futon on the floor, clothes in milk crates
Love letters never sent
My whole life
Fitting in a minivan
Graduate student in a new city
Stunned to find herself
Homesick for the first time
I have been young mother thirties
Losing my mother
Losing my grandmother
Losing myself
While trying to feel my way
Through the maze of sleep deprived
Motherhood, too many roles
Pierced my nose
To try to come back to me
I have been second marriage forties
Constant low level feelings of guilt
Trying to renegotiate
What it means to be family
New husband, new home, new friends
Learning oh-so-painfully that teenagers
Still need their mothers
But their problems are bigger
The stakes so much higher
Parenthood reinventing the word
Anxiety for me many times over
I have recently embarked
On re-evaluating fifties
Looking myself hard in the eye
I struggle to remember who I was
I do not want to be water running through
My own fingers
Disappearing into the ground
I work to bring back the fire in my eyes
Find the woman who used to be mine
On a whim
I put pen to paper
Speak words of truth
Remember that I have a soul
That I have a heart
That I have a voice
That I weep tears of blood
Iron and salt
A trickle of words becomes a roar
A revelation
An explosion
A home coming to me
I didn’t know what had been beneath
My deceptively calm surface
Always simmering, alert
Waiting, a deep hot spring
Of experience, passion
Ache, anguish, longing
Oh the longing. . .
I am terrified
Unsteady, off balance
And I have never felt so alive
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
I just saw my life pass before my eyes! All of them!
I am so glad that this spoke to you Barbara
wow… Amazing. Beautiful.
Thank you Penny
Absolutely stunning ❤️ Transformation is beautiful.
Thank you Kristiana! It certainly can be.
This is a delicious read with so much honesty – glad to have found this gem today.
Thank you David– what a kind thing to say!
The Caterpillar asked Alice, “Who are you?” Had she been older and come (perhaps again) to Wonderland, she might have answered, “You would do better to ask who I have been.”
I still have clothes in milk crates. There have been a lot of moves, but the futon is up of the floor.
As always, your response delights me. I felt like such a grown up when I could finally afford a platform for that futon!
An autobiographical meditation from Christine Ray
I can’t tell you how happy I am that reblog has returned!
