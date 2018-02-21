Sister Salty – Aurora Phoenix

I am salt of the earth
caked in tracks of the tears
wept by oceans
upon weary shores.
I am granularized granite
lodged as fungal spores
between the toes
and among the souls
of all who trespass
here. doting dowagers
crinkle their noses wrinkled
when I stick
beyond the brushing off.
I am powdered moondust
residue of a resurrection
silvering towheaded
locks of touted toddlers.
crushed, vaporized
or trod upon
I glitter on

Aurora Phoenix is a wordsmithing oxymoron. Staid suburbanite cloaks a badass warrior wielding weapon grade phrases.

