Sister Salty – Aurora Phoenix

I am salt of the earth

caked in tracks of the tears

wept by oceans

upon weary shores.

I am granularized granite

lodged as fungal spores

between the toes

and among the souls

of all who trespass

here. doting dowagers

crinkle their noses wrinkled

when I stick

beyond the brushing off.

I am powdered moondust

residue of a resurrection

silvering towheaded

locks of touted toddlers.

crushed, vaporized

or trod upon

I glitter on

Aurora Phoenix is a wordsmithing oxymoron. Staid suburbanite cloaks a badass warrior wielding weapon grade phrases. Read more of her confabulations at Insights from “Inside.”