Venusberg – Iulia Halatz

She walks slowly

like music

She feels gently

like water caressing

the stone it pierces

in the long haul of time…

The cleavage of a rose

tells all about her beauty.

Fine alabaster lies

In the heart of her skin.

Sweet fruits alive

in the deep velvet

of a green swirl

are dappled with her insurmountable scent.

She catches the tendrils of care

sent by your star

She buries them

in trenches

in her armature of love.

Your breath is

mortgaged to her smile…

Burnished sunsets

chant

the moment

She steps

in the shade of the evening:

“Can you dance on water with I?”

—————————————————————————–

“Writing is an Iron Tale, must be tough and sincere to the core of human perception of pain as valor. I am the grumpy T-Rex who started writing out of pain, not because of a polished world. Writing out of love is painless and herbivore…