Venusberg – Iulia Halatz

Iulia Halatz tantalizes the senses on Sudden Denouement
She walks slowly
like music
She feels gently
like water caressing
the stone it pierces
in the long haul of time…
The cleavage of a rose
tells all about her beauty.
Fine alabaster lies
In the heart of her skin.
Sweet fruits alive
in the deep velvet
of a green swirl
are dappled with her insurmountable scent.
She catches the tendrils of care
sent by your star
She buries them
in trenches
in her armature of love.
Your breath is
mortgaged to her smile…
Burnished sunsets
chant
the moment
She steps
in the shade of the evening:
“Can you dance on water with I?”
“Writing is an Iron Tale, must be tough and sincere to the core of human perception of pain as valor. I am the grumpy T-Rex who started writing out of pain, not because of a polished world. Writing out of love is painless and herbivore…
