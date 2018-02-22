My secret tricks to combat writer’s block- Abbey/An Anonymous Escape From Life

An anonymous escape from life

Having been writing since I was a tiny tot I’ve encountered many bouts of the thing serious writers dread the most: writer’s block. I can say to this day that I have about five “books” made of stapled paper with my scraggly 6-10 year old writing, and I never finished a single one. I have a 40,000 word novel-in-progress that I typed up in 2014 but scrapped because it was half-plagiarised (yes, I’m admitting I stole some ideas 😆) and sounded terrible. I also have over 10 word documents on my desktop with stories I started but never finished.

So I’m going to share with you the secret tricks that I use to combat writer’s block