A picture of our torn up praise- Aakriti Kuntal

Image and writing By Aakriti Kuntal

Your absence is a theater. I grow disproportionate in it.

The winding and unwinding of curtains.

Warm air circulating through my face.

I imagine your body is no more a landscape.

That now it’s a home. A home with

movements and sounds and occupants.

Your arms stretching your lover’s slender body

into a lunar eclipse,

tirelessly eroding my feeble song. My tiny insignificant memory.

There’s been no word from you. Not even a sound.

It is as if your mouth transformed into a black hole

and took the rest of you too.

And I,

only I walk inside it.

Retracing my steps to see if I can

find any palpitating remains of us.

Anything, anything at all

that would explain

these patterned nights, these long long pauses in daylight.

How life has blatantly refused to comply anymore .

And how it has floated to…