Introducing New Collective Member: Megha Sood- Lava

Whisper and the Roar

You are clipping

my wings

to suit your needs;

you are breaking

my bones

to fit me inside a

cookie cutter;

caulking and

smoothing my

rough opinions

just so you please;

tightening the strings

to make this puppet dance

to your tune wildly;

You are bending

my will

and twisting

my emotions to

suit your needs;

you are choking

my dreams

so you can save

some air for

your luxury;

my bones are brittle

but I have an iron will;

you can bend me

but can’t break me

from within;

like molten lava

I melt

but I have the strength

of mountains

hidden in me;

I give birth

to new lands

and can melt

your sorry

presence;

in a blink of an eye

you see.

Photo by Jack Ebnet on Unsplash

I’m an avid reader who loves to sing, an ardent lover of poetry and sometimes can scribble few lines…