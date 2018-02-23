Introducing New Collective Member: Megha Sood- Lava

Megha Sood makes an entrance as the newest Collective member at Whisper and the Roar.
You are clipping
my wings
to suit your needs;
you are breaking
my bones
to fit me inside a
cookie cutter;
caulking and
smoothing my
rough opinions
just so you please;
tightening the strings
to make this puppet dance
to your tune wildly;
You are bending
my will
and twisting
my emotions to
suit your needs;
you are choking
my dreams
so you can save
some air for
your luxury;
my bones are brittle
but I have an iron will;
you can bend me
but can’t break me
from within;
like molten lava
I melt
but I have the strength
of mountains
hidden in me;
I give birth
to new lands
and can melt
your sorry
presence;
in a blink of an eye
you see.
Photo by Jack Ebnet on Unsplash
I’m an avid reader who loves to sing, an ardent lover of poetry and sometimes can scribble few lines…
