Obsession #1

 

Me, unable to stop thinking about you

You, the one I couldn’t have

Push-me, pull-you

Come closer

Go away

Me, always off-balance

You, one minute cold, the next tender

An elaborate dance

Taking turns leading

Me, always wanting

You, always inscrutable

Maybe you did just value my friendship

Maybe I was a challenge

Maybe you just wanted to get laid

I wanted to climb into your skin

Wrap myself around your heart

Fuse into your soul

Ease that haunted look in your eyes

Be the one you couldn’t breathe without

Maybe you were wise to keep the distance

Me, endless need

You, my weapon of self-destruction

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

 

