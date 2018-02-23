Obsession #1

Me, unable to stop thinking about you
You, the one I couldn’t have
Push-me, pull-you
Come closer
Go away
Me, always off-balance
You, one minute cold, the next tender
An elaborate dance
Taking turns leading
Me, always wanting
You, always inscrutable
Maybe you did just value my friendship
Maybe I was a challenge
Maybe you just wanted to get laid
I wanted to climb into your skin
Wrap myself around your heart
Fuse into your soul
Ease that haunted look in your eyes
Be the one you couldn’t breathe without
Maybe you were wise to keep the distance
Me, endless need
You, my weapon of self-destruction
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved