So then this happened. . .

braveandrecklessblog

I was shocked and honored to learn last night that I have been nominated for Writer of the Month on Spillwords and that one of my poems, On Becoming a Poet, was nominated as Publication of the month. I would be incredibly grateful if you could stop by Spillwords between today and February 26th and vote for me and my poem. You may need to register to vote, but its free and Spillwords does NOT send annoying email. While you’re there, check out amazing writing by my friends Henna SjöblomKindra Marie Austinand Megha Sood.

Thank you so much!

Published by braveandrecklessblog

I refuse to be invisible. I honor my voice. I write because I have to.

8 Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s