So then this happened. . .

I was shocked and honored to learn last night that I have been nominated for Writer of the Month on Spillwords and that one of my poems, On Becoming a Poet, was nominated as Publication of the month. I would be incredibly grateful if you could stop by Spillwords between today and February 26th and vote for me and my poem. You may need to register to vote, but its free and Spillwords does NOT send annoying email. While you’re there, check out amazing writing by my friends Henna Sjöblom, Kindra Marie Austinand Megha Sood.

Thank you so much!