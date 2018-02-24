Diary of a modern Frankenstein

Murder Tramp Birthday

What to do with all this love drink it swallow then vomit just don’t stain the carpet,

and what to do with all this wanting honey just cough it up

so you might drink it again.

All I ever learned was how to defend myself from others

but not how to let go.

I will always be half present,

half alive, birthing someone else

I feel so much yet I gain so little-

No. Eat. Swallow. Tuck in my tears behind my eyelids,

never let them know

I am haunted by thoughts I’ve banished

they grow stronger in my absence

then return to devour me

but I will smile, thread, needle and lies

and gory intestines smeared over sewn shut lips

Why, lord, holy maker,

do I read made up lines over and over to distract myself

and cling to everything I can find, why can’t I let go

without…