Silence Severed

I held the silence for so long

that it became a thing

a monster

with dripping fangs

and sharpened claws

that began to eat my heart

shred my soul

just when my days

became as dark as my sleepless nights

and I thought that finally, I was done

something deep inside stirred

awoke

courage

rage

passion

thought long gone

now burned again in my gut

itched in my fingers

trembled on my tongue

I shaped it into a flaming sword

severed the silence in two

molded it into a smoldering fountain pen

and ink finally began to flow

