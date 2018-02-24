Silence Severed

I held the silence for so long
that it became a thing
a monster
with dripping fangs
and sharpened claws
that began to eat my heart
shred my soul
just when my days
became as dark as my sleepless nights
and I thought that finally, I was done
something deep inside stirred
awoke
courage
rage
passion
thought long gone
now burned again in my gut
itched in my fingers
trembled on my tongue
I shaped it into a flaming sword
severed the silence in two
molded it into a smoldering fountain pen
and ink finally began to flow
© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved