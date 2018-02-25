A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing-Kristiana Reed

Stellar writing from Kristiana Reed on Blood Into Ink
It wasn’t until after you’d left
me with voices in my head,
that I found your sweater;
mutton-coloured, merino wool
folded neater than I could ever be.
I pulled it on in my haphazard,
this is why you’re not a mother way.
You would have gently sneered
as the itchy wool shuddered
over my shoulders,
juddered down my front.
It was your size yet too tight,
a collar of beaded cotton teeth
caressing my jugular
threatening consumption of anything
which made me whole.
I wore it anyway.
In solidarity with the love
I once messily kindled,
with the friendship I once tended;
as you softly brandished secateurs,
pruning to perfection
your unruly rose.
Even though it itched,
picked, at my imperfections
with a snarling grin,
I wore it for a day.
Like you, I sneered;
white claws drawing blood
from my lips.
Like you, I wore expectations
taught by an…
View original post 139 more words