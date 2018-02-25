The Lithium Chronicles

As of today, I have gone

five days without drinking

a cup of coffee,

and the state of the world

would be alarming right now

if I wasn’t so hell-bent

on this caffeine-free suicide.

But I see the world,

through clearer eyes now,

as some sort of self

involved expert.

I am almost a week

without stimulants,

so that has to make me divine.

And in my divinity,

I have noticed that

some people age well,

they wear their years

like ballroom dresses,

but I have yet to find

the elixir that scrubs

the years from my eyes.

I have lived as I have loved,

and I have loved well and hard,

and there is something about

the beauty of it all

that settles in the wrinkles

below my eyes and the creases

on my forehead that makes me think

I would be striking in a gown of my own.