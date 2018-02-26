The Daily Song: Can I Be Him? James Arthur

Just one of those songs that gets under my skin.
Can I Be Him?
You walked into the room
And now my heart has been stolen
You took me back in time to when I was unbroken
Now you’re all I want
And I knew it from the very first moment
Cause a light came on when I heard that song
And I want you to sing it again
I swear that every word you sing
You wrote them for me
Like it was a private show
But I know you never saw me
When the lights come on and I’m on my own
Will you be there to sing it again
Could I be the one you talk about in all your stories
Can I be himI heard there was somone but I know he don’t deserve you
If you were mine I’d never let anyone hurt you
I wanna dry those tears, kiss those lips
It’s all that I’ve been thinking about
Cause a light came on when I heard that song
And I want you to sing it again
I swear that every word you sing
You wrote them for me
Like it was a private show
But I know you never saw me
When the lights come on and I’m on my own
Will you be there to sing it again
Could I be the one you talk about in all your stories
Can I be the one
Can I be the one
Can I be the one
Oh, can I, can I be him
Won’t you sing it again
Oh, when you sing it again
Can I be him
Won’t you sing it again
Oh, when you sing it again
Can I be him
I swear that every word you sing
You wrote them for me
Like it was a private show
But I know you never saw me
When the lights come on and I’m on my own
Will you be there, will you be there
Can I be the one you talk about in all your stories
Can I be him
Can I be him
Can I be him
Can I be him