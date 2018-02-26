The Daily Song: Can I Be Him? James Arthur

Just one of those songs that gets under my skin.

You walked into the room

And now my heart has been stolen

You took me back in time to when I was unbroken

Now you’re all I want

And I knew it from the very first moment

Cause a light came on when I heard that song

And I want you to sing it again

I swear that every word you sing

You wrote them for me

Like it was a private show

But I know you never saw me

When the lights come on and I’m on my own

Will you be there to sing it again

Could I be the one you talk about in all your stories

Can I be himI heard there was somone but I know he don’t deserve you

If you were mine I’d never let anyone hurt you

I wanna dry those tears, kiss those lips

It’s all that I’ve been thinking about

Cause a light came on when I heard that song

And I want you to sing it again

I swear that every word you sing

You wrote them for me

Like it was a private show

But I know you never saw me

When the lights come on and I’m on my own

Will you be there to sing it again

Could I be the one you talk about in all your stories

Can I be the one

Can I be the one

Can I be the one

Oh, can I, can I be him

Won’t you sing it again

Oh, when you sing it again

Can I be him

Won’t you sing it again

Oh, when you sing it again

Can I be him

I swear that every word you sing

You wrote them for me

Like it was a private show

But I know you never saw me

When the lights come on and I’m on my own

Will you be there, will you be there

Can I be the one you talk about in all your stories

Can I be him

Can I be him

Can I be him

Can I be him