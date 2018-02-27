The Storm That is Brewing

The silent scream I stifle

cuts my throat to ribbons

makes my eyes

my ears

bleed

raises phantom welts on my skin

spelling out

dirty

unpure

damaged

 

Hiding behind a mask

of cool civility

I pass for human

you think me

passive

weak

mute

 

You fail to see

the suppressed rage that boils inside of me

Your nose not sensitive enough to smell

the iron and fire on my breath

You do not sense the building electricity

thunder in my blood

lightening gathering in my fingertips

 

Pity

 

Image: Lissy Elle – Calm before the storm

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

2 thoughts on “The Storm That is Brewing

