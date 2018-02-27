The Storm That is Brewing

The silent scream I stifle
cuts my throat to ribbons
makes my eyes
my ears
bleed
raises phantom welts on my skin
spelling out
dirty
unpure
damaged
Hiding behind a mask
of cool civility
I pass for human
you think me
passive
weak
mute
You fail to see
the suppressed rage that boils inside of me
Your nose not sensitive enough to smell
the iron and fire on my breath
You do not sense the building electricity
thunder in my blood
lightening gathering in my fingertips
Pity
Image: Lissy Elle – Calm before the storm
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
