Go Ask Alice

Prescription bottles
line up on the kitchen table
we arm wrestle
for control
of my identity
It doesn’t matter
that I am the one
who made the call
acknowledging my unraveling
I did not want
the mini-pharmacy currently growing in my kitchen
like potted herbs on a window sill
blue pill to make me tall
red pill to make me small
stagger under the weight of
laden words found
in the index of the DSM-V
My well- meaning shrink
in his trendy suit
thin sharp tie
shaggy Beatles hair cut
and groovy glasses
tells me it doesn’t matter
what we call my crazy
as long as the pills do the trick
He is talking treatment implications
while I am picturing strings of letters
carved into my forehead
with a dull knife
labeling my psyche
or perhaps a Viennese Sorting Hat with a cigar
declaring my diagnosis loudly
to the room of my peers
shouting that neither
the Bipolar 1s nor the Bipolar 2s
get to live in the
Gryffindor Tower
before asking me how I really feel about my father
