Pay It Forward Thursday- March 1, 2018

Go Dog Go Café

Welcome to Pay It Forward Thursday. All Go Dog Go readers, guest writers and baristas are invited to post one link to one specific post (750 words or less please!) from someone else’s blog in the comments section below. We encourage you to give a shout-out to someone who has wowed you as a reader, creatively inspired you, and/or to introduce a new writer to a wider audience. We will be choosing a Weekly Barista Favorite and inviting the author to have their piece published in full on the Go Dog Go Cafe with a link back to their personal blog.

If you post a link below, be sure to read some of the other great writing people have linked to.