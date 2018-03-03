Strangers

In an Indian restaurant

Waiting for take-out

I catch your eye

I smile in solidarity at our plight

You smile back

Your smile is sunshine

After a cold rainy week

Etta James

On the radio in the still of the night

Being wrapped in a quilt

With hot cocoa and a book

On a snowy day

The spell is cast

You speak first

I shyly respond

Conversation is easy

Familiar

The manager brings out our

To-go bags for one

You raise an eyebrow

We will eat here after all

Cozy table for two

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved