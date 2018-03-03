Strangers
In an Indian restaurant
Waiting for take-out
I catch your eye
I smile in solidarity at our plight
You smile back
Your smile is sunshine
After a cold rainy week
Etta James
On the radio in the still of the night
Being wrapped in a quilt
With hot cocoa and a book
On a snowy day
The spell is cast
You speak first
I shyly respond
Conversation is easy
Familiar
The manager brings out our
To-go bags for one
You raise an eyebrow
We will eat here after all
Cozy table for two
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved