At Last

Strangers

In an Indian restaurant

Waiting for take-out

I catch your eye

I smile in solidarity at our plight

You smile back

 

Your smile is sunshine

After a cold rainy week

Etta James

On the radio in the still of the night

Being wrapped in a quilt

With hot cocoa and a book

On a snowy day

The spell is cast

 

You speak first

I shyly respond

Conversation is easy

Familiar

The manager brings out our

To-go bags for one

You raise an eyebrow

We will eat here after all

Cozy table for two

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s