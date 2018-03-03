i woke in good time of that cursed bell- Lois E. Linkens

i woke in good time of that cursed bellthat juts across the path of shimmered stoneand wrenches minds from warm sleep’s gentle swell.i woke amid the covers quite alone—my love was gone. but ne’er to keep away,i rest in calm assurance of this truth.he dozes miles north and hours too,for now i tumble from his palace roofatop his hillock green. An ample hueto paint pastoral dreams that sooth and calm,but oh! i would i’d rest upon his armand let that cruel ring of loud alarmawake us two, from easy peace or frightand leave the tempest raging to the night.

Lois describes herself as a “confused english student,” though one quickly finds a polished, charming poet in her work. She has an elegant style that compliments her keen insight and whimsical sensibilities. It is a pleasure to present her…