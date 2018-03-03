Modest Phantom – Mitch Green

Mitch Green on Sudden Denouement
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
Haunted thin. Another malefactor
in the tabernacle of sober innocence.
Sheathed inward, between a soiled
pair of linen and wood, the man in
black wool bares illuminant eyes.
Secrets stacked on the forehead of
monstrous oppression; a catalog criminal.
Smokey cocks sifted through fragments
of mien – detoxing the nimble phantom
in nothing. Modest bones knew how to
collapse, inhaling tufts of fur.
The colorless beauty.
The iron warmth of man.
The living lore of Lilith.
{Mitch Green founded Rad Press Publishing in September of 2016. He is an avid artist in visual design and literature. Published in various literary journals and magazines: The Literary Yard. The Penmen Review. Vimfire Magazine – Mitch aims to seize the narrow line between all artistic mediums.
A few of his known poetic titles are: “Flesh Phoenix” “Monsters” “The Wolves Howled”.
Offering his hand in graphic direction – his book design portfolio can be…
