Modest Phantom – Mitch Green

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Haunted thin. Another malefactor

in the tabernacle of sober innocence.

Sheathed inward, between a soiled

pair of linen and wood, the man in

black wool bares illuminant eyes.

Secrets stacked on the forehead of

monstrous oppression; a catalog criminal.

Smokey cocks sifted through fragments

of mien – detoxing the nimble phantom

in nothing. Modest bones knew how to

collapse, inhaling tufts of fur.

The colorless beauty.

The iron warmth of man.

The living lore of Lilith.



{Mitch Green founded Rad Press Publishing in September of 2016. He is an avid artist in visual design and literature. Published in various literary journals and magazines: The Literary Yard. The Penmen Review. Vimfire Magazine – Mitch aims to seize the narrow line between all artistic mediums.

A few of his known poetic titles are: “Flesh Phoenix” “Monsters” “The Wolves Howled”.

Offering his hand in graphic direction – his book design portfolio can be…