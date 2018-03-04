Brave and Reckless Nominated for the Versatile Blogger Award

I was nominated for this award by the spectacular Henna Sjöblom at Murder Tramp Birthday. Henna’s writing is one of a kind– I promise that you will not be bored if you stop by for a read!

I would need to live to be 110 to finish all the books in my “to-read” pile. My resume is completely eclectic. I worked for 20 years as a social worker, 9 years as an administrator for large university- based research centers, as a receptionist and database manager, waited tables, sold sewing machines and fabric, freelance edited and proof-read books of poetry, novels and doctoral dissertations, have been a professional artist, taught bead-weaving and quilting classes and used to educate medical students and psychiatry residents about Pennsylvania Mental Health laws. I love the words “acoustics” and “texture.” If I followed the guidelines of Marie Kondo’s The Joy of Tidying Up (“only keep clothes that bring you joy”,) my wardrobe would consist of sweats, brightly colored leggings, a fleece-lined hat, cozy fingerless gloves, my “Feminist Badass” Sweatshirt, a staggering collection of Totoro and Jane Austen tees shirts, a pair of clogs and a pair of silver metallic Birkenstocks. Oh, and a big pile of socks with Studio Ghibli characters or profanity. I adore the Amazon series Mozart in the Jungle. I can knit, crochet, weave, quilt, bead-weave, use a kumihimo disk, and am obsessed with Zentangles. I have amassed an obscene amount of art supplies throughout my adult life and like to say that I have never met a pattern that I can’t alter. I secret ambition is to write young adult fiction.

