Brave and Reckless Nominated for the Versatile Blogger Award

I was nominated for this award by the spectacular Henna Sjöblom at Murder Tramp Birthday. Henna’s writing is one of a kind– I promise that you will not be bored if you stop by for a read!
The rules for this award is to write seven interesting facts about yourself, then pass the award on to fifteen of your favorite bloggers.
- I would need to live to be 110 to finish all the books in my “to-read” pile.
- My resume is completely eclectic. I worked for 20 years as a social worker, 9 years as an administrator for large university- based research centers, as a receptionist and database manager, waited tables, sold sewing machines and fabric, freelance edited and proof-read books of poetry, novels and doctoral dissertations, have been a professional artist, taught bead-weaving and quilting classes and used to educate medical students and psychiatry residents about Pennsylvania Mental Health laws.
- I love the words “acoustics” and “texture.”
- If I followed the guidelines of Marie Kondo’s The Joy of Tidying Up (“only keep clothes that bring you joy”,) my wardrobe would consist of sweats, brightly colored leggings, a fleece-lined hat, cozy fingerless gloves, my “Feminist Badass” Sweatshirt, a staggering collection of Totoro and Jane Austen tees shirts, a pair of clogs and a pair of silver metallic Birkenstocks. Oh, and a big pile of socks with Studio Ghibli characters or profanity.
- I adore the Amazon series Mozart in the Jungle.
- I can knit, crochet, weave, quilt, bead-weave, use a kumihimo disk, and am obsessed with Zentangles. I have amassed an obscene amount of art supplies throughout my adult life and like to say that I have never met a pattern that I can’t alter.
- I secret ambition is to write young adult fiction.
Fifteen bloggers I would like to pass this award on to are:
- Devika Mathur at My Valiant Soul
- Karem Barrett at Singing Heart
- Kristiana Reed at My Screaming Twenties
- Megha Sood at Megha’s World
- Varnika Jain at Moonlighting Scrivener
- Ward Clever at Ward Clever
- Olde Punk at RamJet Poetry
- Devereaux Frazier at The Struggle And Victory Discovered In Aspergers Through Poetic Passion
- John W. Lays at Darkness of His Dreams
- Ra’ahe Khayat at Fallen Alone
- Basilike Pappa at Silent Hour
- Michael Erickson at The Ink Owl
- Stephen Fuller at Pointed Home
- Nicholas Gagnier at Free Verse Revolution
- Matt Eayre Uneven Streets Studio
Thank you again for thinking of me Henna! I am honored.