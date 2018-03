Go Dog Go Café

We are proud and honored to announce that four Baristas at Go Dog Go Cafe were recently published on Spillwords. We urge you to visit their posts, read and rank them and consider submitting some of your own work for publication.

Congratulations Amanda Eifert, Devereaux Frazier, Christine Ray and Megha Sood!

Amanda: The Sweetness of Soggezione

Devereaux: My Poetry Is

Christine: After

Megha: True Believer