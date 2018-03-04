Does Joan of Arc Buy Organic?

They say the Devil wears Prada
in my experience she wears Lululemon yoga pants
drives a hybrid
drinks La Columbe
and looks down at me condescendingly at the Ardmore Trader Joe’s and Wynnewood Whole Foods
The Devil lurking in me
is clad in mass market athleisurewear from Kohls
needs to shave her legs
her hoodie has seen better days (oops. . . is this the one with the hole or the stain?!)
and probably has not showered today
let alone worn lipstick in years
No shiny, perky ponytail
hides her horns
she does her own eyebrows
(badly)
and arrives in a beat up Honda minivan
I am not proud to admit that some days I am the devil
I like it a lot better when I am the wrong side of the Main Line tracks
Joan of Arc
flaming sword in hand
carving words of rage and power
into the sky
