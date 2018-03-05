birds & h e a r t s- ra’ahe khayat

Stunning poetry from Ra’ahe Khayat on Sudden Denouement

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

we’re not humans without h e a r t s
but hearts without bodies,
being fed to strange birds
with s t r a n g e r heartbeats-
that nibble on our veins,
and pluck at our skins
until their beaks bleed,
and they h a n g themselves
from a ghost of our r i b s.

                                 -ra’ahe khayat//fallen alone

i write poems like people fall in love- nothing but tragedy is promised.

Ra’ahe Khayat is just another wild person with wilder thoughts, who thinks that writing them down might mean that the people around her won’t realize how out of touch with reality she really is, but she tends to write random gibberish in the randomest of places, so most already know. She likes intimate words, and weirdly surreal metaphors, and sad songs, and…

View original post 32 more words

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s