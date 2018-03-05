What’s Your Poison?

some of us spent our 20’s
lost in the bottle
some popped pills
stuck a needle in our arms
drove 100 miles an hour
took crazy risks
there are those of us who carved our self-hatred
onto our skin
onto our psyches
when I wasn’t ripping my
soul into shreds
I self-obliterated with black leather
riding crops
fur-lined handcuffs
femmes make the best tops
and I am wound like tight copper wire
I hadn’t planned for sex
to become performance art
I knew that sex was supposed to be
an intimate loving experience
between two people
but how intimate can you be
when you can’t stay in your body
when your lover is touching you?
when you are completely panicked
that they will notice
that your body is there
but no one is home
only to learn how devastating it is
when they don’t notice
. . . guess I was a better actress
than I thought I was
Amazing, and this is what came to mind:
