Won’t you stay,
My love?
Outside snow falls steady
Gusted by north wind
Tapping at our window
Inside these walls
A fire burns
Softly
So softly
Spread your
Raven hair
Upon my pillow
Gently
So gently
We will unfold
Our layers
Like origami flowers
Reveal the
Treasure at the core
Offer it like pearls
That dissolve
On our tongues
Won’t you stay my love?
turn the night on
now
Won’t you stay my love?
Turn the night on
Now?
Won’t you stay,
My love?
As bitter winds blow
and frost grows in ferns
Across the window
Inside these walls
A fire burns
Softly
So softly
Fall into my
Chocolate eyes
Across the pillow
Gently
So gently
I will rub
My hands across
Your silk skin.
Offer the
Tenderness in your core
In small gasps
That dissolve
On our tongues.
Won’t you stay my love?
Turn the night on
Now?
Stephen Fuller can be found at Pointed Home
One thought on “Turn the Night On- Christine Ray & Stephen Fuller”
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
Christine Ray and Stephen Fuller a romantic vision of an invitation.
LikeLike