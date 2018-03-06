Turn the Night On- Christine Ray & Stephen Fuller

Won’t you stay,

My love?

 

Outside snow falls steady

Gusted by north wind

Tapping at our window

Inside these walls

A fire burns

 

Softly

So softly

Spread your

Raven hair

Upon my pillow

 

Gently

So gently

We will unfold

Our layers

Like origami flowers

 

Reveal the

Treasure at the core

Offer it like pearls

That dissolve

On our tongues

 

Won’t you stay my love?

turn the night on

now

 

Won’t you stay my love?

Turn the night on

Now?

Won’t you stay,

My love?

 

As bitter winds blow

and frost grows in ferns

Across the window

Inside these walls

A fire burns

 

Softly

So softly

Fall into my

Chocolate eyes

Across the pillow

 

Gently

So gently

I will rub

My hands across

Your silk skin.

 

Offer the

Tenderness in your core

In small gasps

That dissolve

On our tongues.

 

Won’t you stay my love?

Turn the night on

Now?

 

Stephen Fuller can be found at Pointed Home

One thought on “Turn the Night On- Christine Ray & Stephen Fuller

