Out of My Hands – Matthew D. Eayre

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

The voices in my head

told me, today

they want to see other people

and I don’t know

if I should be jealous

or happy

because I have been wanting

to hear new voices

for quite a while.

For a thousand-thousand years

my hands have held tightly

holding weapons of self-destruction

or bouquets of hope

squeezing the cold and unresponsive hands of life lost too soon

clawing at dark and imaginary walls

prisoners of silent screams echoing through time.

My hands have caused pain,

and they’ve soothed wounds.

My hands have been instruments of wonder, building legends from mist and recording prophecies in stone.

My hands have been unwelcome guests in my own pockets, useless and despised.

Given a true purpose my hands become valuable, irreplaceable tools.

My hands had never touched a home

until the day my secrets poured through the gate they formed over my face, and into…