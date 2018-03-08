Stepping Off the Spiral Path

No longer virginal maiden

lips like ripe peach

no longer fertile earth mother

babe at breast

I have fallen out of memory

fallen out of myth

Filled with the wisdom

of time

experience

I reject the title crone

I am decades from being wise woman

alone in the woods

Is there no place

on the spiral of life

in a society obsessed with youth

beauty

for midlife woman

come into her own

comfortable in her own skin

in her own sexuality

sharp of mind

no longer defined solely

by relationships to others?

My vibrancy undimmed

my ambition awakened

I refuse the mantle

of invisibility

only sanctioned option offered me

I choose instead my naked soul

blaze my own trail

in a world unprepared for smart

passionate

confident

hungry women

who do not fit in a rigid mold

who belong solely

to themselves

Image of Helen Mirren courtesy of Pinterest

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved