Marooned…-Eric Syrdal

My Sword and Shield....

Complacently we sit here

on this sorrow-soaked sand

and exchange stories of our youth

together, like second-hand soldiers

we watch the tide come in

our arms, laid gently aside

rusting in the brine

while we bicker over

sea dragon sightings and mermaid fins

no white sails appear

beyond that jagged reef

the signal fire

has long since turned to ash

we’ve eaten the flint and steel

and drank the oil

while neither remembers now

who was king and who was pauper

I’ll wear this crown

and you thrown your stones

and we’ll let gravity sort it out