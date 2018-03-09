Marooned…-Eric Syrdal

Eric Syrdal sings a song of summers past.
Complacently we sit here
on this sorrow-soaked sand
and exchange stories of our youth
together, like second-hand soldiers
we watch the tide come in
our arms, laid gently aside
rusting in the brine
while we bicker over
sea dragon sightings and mermaid fins
no white sails appear
beyond that jagged reef
the signal fire
has long since turned to ash
we’ve eaten the flint and steel
and drank the oil
while neither remembers now
who was king and who was pauper
I’ll wear this crown
and you thrown your stones
and we’ll let gravity sort it out