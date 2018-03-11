a quarter fist full of grief.-ra’ahe khayat

Fallen Alone

lover-

(lover is a loose term,

looser than the women you lose you nights to.

i have come to loathe those nights.)

a pavement grows between my ring finger

and your thumb,

as if we are retracing our steps

back and forth between our miscalculations

watching as the the curtains freeze

into something colder than a dried oasis,

on mornings when

there are dust specks near the windows

blinking in and out of continuity;

you’re always closer

when i’m half hanging at the doors-

lost,

when the clouds swallow themselves though.

an entire evening wraps her legs

around your waist,

but you only care enough to see

luna wried into a snowflake

between my teeth-

half struggling for breath,

and half struggling for the high that comes with being

breathless.

you’re slowly forgetting

the urge that made you paint the bones under our skins

with the liquid apathy the sky…