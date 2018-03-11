a quarter fist full of grief.-ra’ahe khayat

ra’ahe khayat
lover-
(lover is a loose term,
looser than the women you lose you nights to.
i have come to loathe those nights.)
a pavement grows between my ring finger
and your thumb,
as if we are retracing our steps
back and forth between our miscalculations
watching as the the curtains freeze
into something colder than a dried oasis,
on mornings when
there are dust specks near the windows
blinking in and out of continuity;
you’re always closer
when i’m half hanging at the doors-
lost,
when the clouds swallow themselves though.
an entire evening wraps her legs
around your waist,
but you only care enough to see
luna wried into a snowflake
between my teeth-
half struggling for breath,
and half struggling for the high that comes with being
breathless.
you’re slowly forgetting
the urge that made you paint the bones under our skins
with the liquid apathy the sky…
View original post 46 more words