Heavy Rain-S. K. Nicholas

S. K. Nicholas

You fall asleep clutching a half-eaten packet of Quavers. Taking them from your hand, I place them in my lap and then rest my head on yours while looking out the window. It’s been raining since yesterday and won’t stop. Everywhere’s flooded. Even our hearts. With a little food in your belly, you felt much better, and after telling me the rest of your dream and how you ended up becoming a sunflower, the biggest one in the field, you told me you were going to close your eyes. You weren’t falling asleep though, you were quite adamant about that. Looking at me suspiciously, you eventually closed them and nestled yourself against my shoulder. When I spoke your name, you moaned a little and fell silent. It’s half an hour until the bus takes us to the stop at the bottom of my road, so plenty of time for…