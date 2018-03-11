I’m- Erich Michaels

Erich Michaels showing that he has game
I’m enthusiastically solipsistic
I’m quick to say, “Sorry, I missed it.”
I’m an introverted panenhenic mystic
I’m twisted, conflicted, unscripted
I’m an uncommitted, sick kid, as predicted
I’ve been called a dipshit
Cuz I don’t buy the hip shit
My mind just flips shit
Into a guilt trip
For not exercising self-censorship
My brain has a hair trigger, pistol grip
100 road trips with only 1 roach clip
I care too much about the fellowship
Of man
But goddamn
Let’s devise a plan
To save our land, air and water
I know we can, if we care about sons and
Daughters
I’m a panster not a plotter
Life’s my alma mater
I matriculated from The Illustrated Man
As anticipated it integrated a sense of
Who I am
It originated my articulated defense of
Where I stand
A denigrated, insulated, and incensed
Peter Pan
Second star to the right and straight…
View original post 60 more words