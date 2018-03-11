Mother, you are more- Kristiana Reed

Kristiana Reed
You are light itself,
woman in shimmering sunlight,
glistening ripples,
kaleidoscopic colour and sunset glow.
Friendship in your smile,
in the snorts, giggles
and everything
you annoyingly seem to know.
You are love and its many hands,
bones grown to cup elbows,
interlock fingers, clench knuckles
and wave at the school gates.
You are beauty found
in matte red lipstick,
in curvy,
in washing up by the window,
in swearing at idiots
who need to learn how to drive.
You are more than my mother;
you are human, you are hope,
you are you, crochet and cuddles
and I love this way, because of you.