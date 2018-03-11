Mother, you are more- Kristiana Reed

My Screaming Twenties

You are light itself,

woman in shimmering sunlight,

glistening ripples,

kaleidoscopic colour and sunset glow.

Friendship in your smile,

in the snorts, giggles

and everything

you annoyingly seem to know.

You are love and its many hands,

bones grown to cup elbows,

interlock fingers, clench knuckles

and wave at the school gates.

You are beauty found

in matte red lipstick,

in curvy,

in washing up by the window,

in swearing at idiots

who need to learn how to drive.

You are more than my mother;

you are human, you are hope,

you are you, crochet and cuddles

and I love this way, because of you.