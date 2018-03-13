Tuesday Writing Prompt Challenge- March 13, 2018
Stop over at the Go Dog Go Cafe to participate in this week’s writing prompt challenge!
Christine is known for her writing prompt challenges on her blog Brave and Reckless. She is now hosting a Tuesday Writing Prompt Challenge at the Go Dog Go Cafe. The prompts are designed to be quick challenges that can be written in 10 to 15 minutes, inspire you creatively, are fun, and get everyone interacting. Please post your response to the prompt in the comments below and show your fellow posters some love and support. All members of the Go Dog Go community, including Baristas, are welcome to participate. Feel free to share this post on your own blogs and/or Facebook.
Christine is always looking for cool, quick writing prompts. If you have a great idea for a future Tuesday prompt challenge, send it to her at christine.e.ray@gmail.com
Today’s prompt
Challenge: Write about a life experience using only ten objects.
Example: This is about my life as social worker at Eastern Pennsylvania Psychiatric…
