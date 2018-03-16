My Depression Has Sharp Teeth (Revisited)
Uninvited
the devilish imp lurks
around corners
slinks around me
looking for opportunities
to nip my skin
pull my hair
tie shoelaces together
so I trip
I fall
reminding me
that although
he has shrunk
in stature
he is not vanquished
not exorcized
his hissing voice
tries to insinuate itself
in my ear
“worthless”
“useless”
“old”
“ugly”
“fat”
“bitch”
I long to cover
his vicious mouth
with duct tape
or maybe staples. . .
he tries
to eat his way
back into my heart
gnawing on my ribs
droplets of blood
dripping from sharp tiny teeth
I pull him off like a tick
throw him across the room
again
and again. . .
he delights
dances a jig
when his taunts
his shaming
his bony fingers
finds a tender spot
evoke the sting of tears
in my eyes
pleased to see
he can still flood
my system
like a drug
leave me lost and alone
crawling on the floor
I consider carrying
a giant fly swatter
a baseball bat
to encourage him
to keep his distance
perhaps Hallmark
makes special occasion cards
for uninvited guests who
make copies of the house key
without permission
overstay their welcome. . .
© 2017 Revised © 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Categories: Poetry
