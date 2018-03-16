My Depression Has Sharp Teeth (Revisited)

Uninvited

the devilish imp lurks

around corners

slinks around me

looking for opportunities

to nip my skin

pull my hair

tie shoelaces together

so I trip

I fall

reminding me

that although

he has shrunk

in stature

he is not vanquished

not exorcized

his hissing voice

tries to insinuate itself

in my ear

“worthless”

“useless”

“old”

“ugly”

“fat”

“bitch”

I long to cover

his vicious mouth

with duct tape

or maybe staples. . .

he tries

to eat his way

back into my heart

gnawing on my ribs

droplets of blood

dripping from sharp tiny teeth

I pull him off like a tick

throw him across the room

again

and again. . .

he delights

dances a jig

when his taunts

his shaming

his bony fingers

finds a tender spot

evoke the sting of tears

in my eyes

pleased to see

he can still flood

my system

like a drug

leave me lost and alone

crawling on the floor

I consider carrying

a giant fly swatter

a baseball bat

to encourage him

to keep his distance

perhaps Hallmark

makes special occasion cards

for uninvited guests who

make copies of the house key

without permission

overstay their welcome. . .

