Woman of Steel
I have never accepted
the limitations
of being merely human
imagine myself invincible
impervious
body’s rebellion does not sit well
on shoulders I viewed stone
I fight rage
frustration
as I struggle to maintain balance
on the small square
refusing to be defeated
by such an unworthy enemy
I breath deep
think about my roots
shooting into the floor
breaking through the ground
remind myself that I am the Ginkgo
tall
proud
resilient
draw strength
nutrients
from the soil
up into my spine
liquid metal
steel
remember what it is like to be me
whole
undaunted
a warrior
at least for this moment
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
