Woman of Steel

I have never accepted

the limitations

of being merely human

imagine myself invincible

impervious

body’s rebellion does not sit well

on shoulders I viewed stone

I fight rage

frustration

as I struggle to maintain balance

on the small square

refusing to be defeated

by such an unworthy enemy

I breath deep

think about my roots

shooting into the floor

breaking through the ground

remind myself that I am the Ginkgo

tall

proud

resilient

draw strength

nutrients

from the soil

up into my spine

liquid metal

steel

remember what it is like to be me

whole

undaunted

a warrior

at least for this moment

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved