Color You Mine
Unwrapping you
Thrill of opening
New box of crayons
Curated, my favorite colors
You taste
Granny Smith Apple
Plum
Wild Strawberry
Jazzberry Jam
Your vibrancy
Razzmatazz
Radical Red
Scarlet
Cerise
Your soul
Forest Green
Pine Green
Midnight Blue
Periwinkle
Blue Bell
Royal Purple
Wisteria
Our night music
Outer space
Silver
Black
Robin Egg Blue
Cerulean
Your mouth
Skin
Heart
My canvas
To adorn
Tonight
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
Categories: Poetry
Leave a Reply