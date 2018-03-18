Color You Mine

Leave a Comment

Unwrapping you

Thrill of opening

New box of crayons

Curated, my favorite colors

 

You taste

Granny Smith Apple

Plum

Wild Strawberry

Jazzberry Jam

 

Your vibrancy

Razzmatazz

Radical Red

Scarlet

Cerise

 

Your soul

Forest Green

Pine Green

Midnight Blue

Periwinkle

Blue Bell

Royal Purple

Wisteria

 

Our night music

Outer space

Silver

Black

Robin Egg Blue

Cerulean

 

Your mouth

Skin

Heart

My canvas

To adorn

Tonight

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

Categories: Poetry

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s