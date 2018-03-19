The Weeping Song- Aakriti Kuntal
Aakriti Kuntal
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
Image and writing By Aakriti Kuntal
If I must now,
now that the whole sky is molten
carcasses of marigolds and water lilies
I’d do it
I’d open my mouth wide and scream
Then you couldn’t deny it
even if you wanted to
My body of cerulean flakes
As it would pile upon your
white lotus skin
and dance to the tune of your breath
I’d declare my love
to the solemn face of a downward facing sky
The blunt face of cold utensils,
their inherent apathy for all bleeding things
I’d pick you off long scrawny windows
rocking
beneath my rectangular eyelid
and ship little parts of my being overseas to you
Tell you that I’m here, smiling,
long and overgrown in this useless body
Watching all these dead parts hum in vain
Aakriti Kuntal is a 25-year-old emerging poetess from the country of veritable colors and stratified rainbows…
