The Weeping Song- Aakriti Kuntal

Image and writing By Aakriti Kuntal

If I must now,

now that the whole sky is molten

carcasses of marigolds and water lilies

I’d do it

I’d open my mouth wide and scream

Then you couldn’t deny it

even if you wanted to

My body of cerulean flakes

As it would pile upon your

white lotus skin

and dance to the tune of your breath

I’d declare my love

to the solemn face of a downward facing sky

The blunt face of cold utensils,

their inherent apathy for all bleeding things

I’d pick you off long scrawny windows

rocking

beneath my rectangular eyelid

and ship little parts of my being overseas to you

Tell you that I’m here, smiling,

long and overgrown in this useless body

Watching all these dead parts hum in vain

Aakriti Kuntal is a 25-year-old emerging poetess from the country of veritable colors and stratified rainbows…