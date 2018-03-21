In Waiting- Kindra M. Austin

Kindra Austin’s words linger on Sudden Denouement

I waited at the back of his throat—

waited to hear him confess my name so I could come out from behind his teeth, and defend my claim

over him. Illusory love o’ mine

kept me cleaving to the bitter of his tongue; for all of her disdain he swallowed, I did

wash in, waiting.

 

We used to get shit-faced, and fuck each other mad, down by the river in

dew slick grass,

monstrous ‘neath the white-gold moon.

 

He’d give it to me good ‘til I was

howling, and scratching

bloodstained claws at that discerning watch

slung up high in sleeping cerulean.

 

I waited at the back of his throat—

waited for him to confess my name.

He didn’t.

 

Every time he chokes, he’s reminded of me.     

Categories: Poetry

