In Waiting- Kindra M. Austin
I waited at the back of his throat—
waited to hear him confess my name so I could come out from behind his teeth, and defend my claim
over him. Illusory love o’ mine
kept me cleaving to the bitter of his tongue; for all of her disdain he swallowed, I did
wash in, waiting.
We used to get shit-faced, and fuck each other mad, down by the river in
dew slick grass,
monstrous ‘neath the white-gold moon.
He’d give it to me good ‘til I was
howling, and scratching
bloodstained claws at that discerning watch
slung up high in sleeping cerulean.
I waited at the back of his throat—
waited for him to confess my name.
He didn’t.
Every time he chokes, he’s reminded of me.
