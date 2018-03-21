Scorched Earth
Strong emotion of any kind
was not viewed favorably when I was growing up
My mother
my grandmother
my aunts
my uncles
my cousins
my teachers
the parish priest
made clear to me
that I was
Too opinionated
Too smart
Too stubborn
Too questioning
Too challenging
Too sarcastic
I would always sigh and think to myself
Too me
I was told not to be angry
about this
or that
or the other thing
The list of things that it was acceptable to be angry about
was a very short list
My whole childhood I was taught
that my anger
my rage
was a fearsome thing
that must be contained at all times
When it erupted
with teeth
and fire
in my adolescence
I was reminded again that it was to be subdued
wrestled back into its cage
kept under strict lock and key
I couldn’t quite decide if they thought I needed
an emotional chastity belt
or straight jacket
I entered adulthood
still believing that if I ever allowed
my rage to be fully unleashed
it would have the power
the suppressed energy
to ruin all my relationships
level mountains
boil the seas
pull the earth out of its gravitational orbit
destroy life as we know it
Some days
I still believe that.
