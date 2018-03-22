This wide world
Candice Louisa Daquin makes my toes curl
It is lovely
Watching you sleep
Perchance to dream
And with the late snow storm
Whitening outside like hungry baker
Spilling his bag of flour
We cocoon ourselves
Close by spitting fire
Casting spirit animals on chalky walls
The photos of your ancestors
Their ink held eyes glaring
I fear they may not understand
Our kind of intimacy
Their world scrapped tenderness
For raw knuckled survival, no time for choice
Yet we knead our own rise with weary elbows
Perhaps the nature of love has changed clothes
And now wears matching nightgowns, joining toes under blankets
Reading books with curling corners, still watching with appreciation
When like a slip of shimmering glass
You get up to draw the curtains
Only the sound of falling snow
Hushed against our warm roof
Can be heard in this wide world
Categories: Poetry
