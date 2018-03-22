Vulnerability (revisited)

It is a stretch

For me to

Reach out across

This shifting distance

This shaky ground

Hand extended

Toward you

 

It is a journey

Across a deep chasm

For me to say

Out loud

Even in a whisper

I need

I want

 

I do not like

To need

To want

To admit any

Vulnerability

Any Achilles heel

 

My rigid armor

My titanium shell

Shields

Isolates

Protects

Separates

 

To remain

In this self-imposed exile

Leaves me

At the bottom of

A well of loneliness

That no rope of any length

Can reach

 

My breathing

Is loud here

It echoes

The darkness is

A presence with

Texture here

 

But to emerge

Holding my bleeding heart

My naked soul exposed

Its edges fluttering

In this icy wind

Is a risk

That shakes me to the core

 

This is the rock

And the hard place

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

